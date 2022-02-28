Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls author publishes book about experiences growing up African-American in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February is Black History Month. And, Paul Dysart, Sr., recently wrote a book about his experiences growing up African-American in South Dakota. Photojournalist Sam Tastad has the story.

Dysart held a book signing at La Luna Cafe in Sioux Falls. If you were unable to attend, you can get Dysart’s book on Amazon.

