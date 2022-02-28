Avera Medical Minute
Spring forward, expect to lose an hour this March with daylight savings

Clock
Clock(Unsplash)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On March 13 at 2 a.m. daylight savings will take place.

This means you will need to set your wristwatch and oven clocks forward one hour on the morning of March 13. All smart devices will most likely adjust their clocks automatically unless the settings of the phone have been altered. However, make sure to double-check that all clocks have been set forward by one hour.

Only 48 of America’s 50 states honor the biannual clock change. Hawaii and Arizona are the two that have decided not to lose an hour and their clocks will remain the same.

