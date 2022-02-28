Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sunny’s Pizzeria enjoying new downtown location inside EightyOne Arcade Bar

“It’s been fun to meet new people and have new people try the pizza.”
“It’s been fun to meet new people and have new people try the pizza.”
“It’s been fun to meet new people and have new people try the pizza.”(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunny’s Pizzeria opened its first location just two years ago but while other businesses have had to close their doors due to the pandemic, Sunny’s is growing, opening a location in the downtown EightyOne Arcade Bar just a few months ago.

“Sioux Falls is a great city to open a restaurant in especially a locally owned restaurant. I think there’s a great opportunity for locally owned businesses so it’s been great. People have really supported us,” Sunny’s Pizzeria Owner Jon Oppold said.

The idea for having Sunny’s take over the Arcade Bars kitchen started in late 2021 but became a reality very quickly.

More Monday Munchies
Boss’ new Tea location features pizza and local sports

Boss’ Pizza is hoping their Tea location could be a model of future locations in the state.

Boss’ Pizza and Chicken opened its new location in tea in late December to a very excited...
Monday Munchies: Agua Fresh serving up healthy meals in downtown Sioux Falls

“We make sure everything comes fresh and make sure everything is simple so we work with a culinary chef to put certain ingredients together so they actually taste good too.”

When you walk into Agua Fresh on Philips avenue and see its smoothies, juices, healthy wraps,...
Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn enjoying new location

The storefront may be the same size as the garage but the back area gives them plenty of space to make fresh popcorn daily.

6 years ago Backus’ family began selling fresh homemade popcorn out of their garage with most...
Mary’s Mountain Cookies offering quarter-pound cookies in time for the holidays

Becky McElroy and her husband decided to bring Mary’s Mountain Cookies to Sioux Falls after trying the shop’s Rapid City location with their kids.

“Business has been phenomenal for us it has almost been too good we’ve been so busy and...

“I just thought it would be a great fit from a brand standpoint. Arcade games and pizza go hand in hand. They had other food in here before but I think pizza is the sweet spot especially when you’re sitting around playing arcade games,” Oppold said.

With both broccoli as well as pizza rolls for toppings Sunny’s prides itself on bringing unique flavors to all of its pizzas.

MORE: South Dakota Symphony Orchestra finishing centennial celebration while looking ahead to 2022-23 season.

“We like to switch it up with pizza. I know some places have conventional knowledge on what a pizza should be, but we just kind of throw that all out the window,” Oppold said.

The new Sunny’s location is flourishing in downtown Sioux Falls after participating in the DTSF Burger Battle while also seeing increased foot traffic due to their new location.

“It has been great, it’s been fun to meet new people and have new people try the pizza and it’s definitely a cool atmosphere for what we’re doing down here,” Oppold said.

While Sunny’s main location on Walts Avenue is open 7-days a week, Sunny’s downtown location operates at the same hours as the EightyOne Arcade Bar.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
Police lights
Police: Pizza delivery driver robbed on the job in Sioux Falls
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $2,500, caller claimed to be Minnehaha deputy
Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’

Latest News

Dell Rapids school demolished
Dell Rapids St. Mary grade school demolition begins
Dell Rapids St. Mary grade school demolition begins
Dell Rapids St. Mary grade school demolition begins
“I have aunts, uncles, my Grandma, cousins. There are about 17 of them that are trapped, said...
Sioux Falls woman requests prayers for Ukraine, offers ideas how to help
South Dakota State Rep. John Mills (R-Volga) speaks on his resolution that would have scolded...
House blocks Republican sponsored resolution critical of Noem
After a slow start, Aberdeen now has five medical cannabis dispensary applications
Aberdeen reviewing medical cannabis dispensary applications