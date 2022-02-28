Sunny’s Pizzeria enjoying new downtown location inside EightyOne Arcade Bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunny’s Pizzeria opened its first location just two years ago but while other businesses have had to close their doors due to the pandemic, Sunny’s is growing, opening a location in the downtown EightyOne Arcade Bar just a few months ago.

“Sioux Falls is a great city to open a restaurant in especially a locally owned restaurant. I think there’s a great opportunity for locally owned businesses so it’s been great. People have really supported us,” Sunny’s Pizzeria Owner Jon Oppold said.

The idea for having Sunny’s take over the Arcade Bars kitchen started in late 2021 but became a reality very quickly.

“I just thought it would be a great fit from a brand standpoint. Arcade games and pizza go hand in hand. They had other food in here before but I think pizza is the sweet spot especially when you’re sitting around playing arcade games,” Oppold said.

With both broccoli as well as pizza rolls for toppings Sunny’s prides itself on bringing unique flavors to all of its pizzas.

“We like to switch it up with pizza. I know some places have conventional knowledge on what a pizza should be, but we just kind of throw that all out the window,” Oppold said.

The new Sunny’s location is flourishing in downtown Sioux Falls after participating in the DTSF Burger Battle while also seeing increased foot traffic due to their new location.

“It has been great, it’s been fun to meet new people and have new people try the pizza and it’s definitely a cool atmosphere for what we’re doing down here,” Oppold said.

While Sunny’s main location on Walts Avenue is open 7-days a week, Sunny’s downtown location operates at the same hours as the EightyOne Arcade Bar.

