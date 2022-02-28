Upper Iowa ends Northern State’s NSIC Tournament reign
Wolves quest for fifth straight tournament title ends with 89-80 quarterfinal defeat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite scoring 40 points in each half, the Northern State University men’s basketball team was eliminated from the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament on Sunday. The Wolves suffered their first tournament loss since the 2017 season, falling to the second seed from the south, Upper Iowa.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 80, UIU 89
Records: NSU 20-12, UIU 25-4
Attendance: 1282
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The contest between the Peacocks and the Wolves saw six tie scores and four lead changes in a battle that came down to scoring in the paint and off turnovers
- Upper Iowa recorded 34 points in the paint to the Wolves 22, and notched 20 points off of 18 Northern State turnovers
- NSU recorded a game high 25 points off the bench and 14 second chance points, out-rebounding UIU 33-26 in the loss
- The Wolves shot 41.0% from the floor, 44.4% from the 3-point line, and 90.0% from the foul line, while the Peacocks shot 54.7% from the floor, 50.0% from the 3-point line, and 85.7% from the foul line in the game
- Northern added 12 made 3-pointers, 15 assists, five blocks, and three steals
- Kailleb Walton-Blanden led the team off the bench and in the game with a career high 20 points, as the Wolves saw four in double figures
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Kailleb Walton-Blanden: 20 points (career high), 63.6 FG%, 8 rebounds (career high)
- Jordan Belka: 14 points, 4 rebounds
- Sam Masten: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
- Jacksen Moni: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
UP NEXT
Northern State will await their postseason fate with the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday, March 6 at 9:30 p.m. (CT) on NCAA.com. The Wolves were ranked No. 10 in the last regional release with automatic bids are granted to the winners of the NSIC, GAC and MIAA postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots being awarded on an at-large basis.
