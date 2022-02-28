Yankton Curling Club hosts ‘Learn-To-Curl’ as season ends

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Winter Olympics may be over, but the Yankton Curling Club is having one of their last Learn-To-Curl sessions of the season, hoping to get people swept up in the sport.

It may be late in the season, but the recent Winter Olympics are driving people to the Yankton Curling Club, to get a chance to learn the sport.

“We have some familiar faces that have come out to spectate, and were really excited to learn a little more. We have some new faces we’ve never seen. We even have some people here that curled a while back, but haven’t played in a while. So they’ve come out to just kind of refresh.” said Club President Julianna Ford.

Ford said sessions like these are meant to help guide people on how to learn to play, and eventually get them hooked.

“They want to come out and just make it part of their bucket list. Whether or not they just want to throw a stone. But often times they find it very addicting. It’s one of those sports that you don’t need huge agility to be able to participate.” said Ford.

A special guest at Sunday’s Learn-To-Curl was Tim Muller, a former Olympic Curling Coach who helped American Curlers in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Muller said getting to help coach Olympians was an amazing experience, but said it’s also rewarding to help grow interest in smaller clubs and play with his family.

“To be able to bring all of that experience and share it with people who are just seeing it for the first time, and getting on the ice and experiencing it. It’s awesome. Like I said, I still curl with my kids. They’ve gotten to the point where it’s not embarrassing to curl with Dad anymore.” said Muller.

Ford said figures in the sport like Muller help grow the game, and show people that curling is more than a sport. It’s also a bonding experience, and is a lifetime experience.

“So you end up networking with these names really quickly. And because they have such a huge love for the game, it rubs off on you and you want to keep going.” said Ford.

Ford said although their season is coming to an end, their next season starts in mid-October. Their Learn-To-Curl sessions are open to anybody.

