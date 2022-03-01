Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Auditor: Iowa Gov. Reynolds must return $450K in COVID funds

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (FILE)
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s state auditor again called for Gov. Kim Reynolds to return nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds that were used to pay for 21 governor’s office staff members for three months in 2020.

In a report released Tuesday, Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, repeated his recommendation from October 2020 and last December that the funds be returned.

Sand says the Republican governor misspent the federal money and tried to conceal it by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Reynolds says she believes the use of funds was permissible. And a spokesman for Reynolds has said Reynolds’ staff members spent most of their time responding to the pandemic during the months in question.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
UPDATE: Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Lincoln County death investigation
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Three close calls, shots fired at multiple houses in Sioux Falls neighborhood
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $2,500, caller claimed to be Minnehaha deputy

Latest News

Summit League Tournaments excited to welcome back fans
Opponents say anti-critical race theory bill will impede progress for equality, not encourage it
This Saturday is not only the return of Summit League Basketball in the Denny Sanford Premier...
Summit League Tournaments excited to welcome back fans
Critical race theory
Opponents say anti-critical race theory bill will impede progress for equality, not encourage it
Sioux Falls City Council member concerned city employees being sent to a counseling firm...
Sioux Falls City Council member concerned city employees being sent to a counseling firm directed by a felon on parole