Black Hills Winter Festival embracing end of season

HILL CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Prairie Berry Winery & Miner Brewing Company will be the site of a bevy of activities this weekend in the Black Hills. The free event will have some unique wines and craft beers to try while also hosting fat bike barrel racing, live music, a bonfire weenie roast, winter lawn games, and make-your-own gourmet s’mores. The Black Hills Winter Festival begins Saturday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m. and goes through 8:00 p.m. Visitors can also donate $5 for the local fire department in Hill City with prizes stemming from that.

