John Harris announces winner of fifth-grade educational flag design contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The John Harris Elementary School has announced this year’s educational flag winner.

Since the school’s opening 30 years ago, they adopted a tradition of challenging fifth graders to create a new flag that represents the motto for learning for the school year, as stated on their website.

Every year, students submit their artwork to be judged by the JHE staff and PTO leadership who determine the winner.

This year’s theme was, “Everything you don’t know is something you can learn.”

Over 40 fifth graders submitted their artwork to the competition this year and there were four finalists.

The finalists included Henry Combs, Sullivan Martin, Finley Salon, and Jake Van Rooyen.

The winner of the flag was Sullivan Martin. His winning flag will be hung amongst the other 29 flags and be part of JHE history!

Congrats, Sullivan!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.