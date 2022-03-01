The Link released its first annual report on people helped so far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Link released its first annual report on Tuesday.

A press release said since opening on June 1, 2021, The Link has had more than 2,300 triage encounters at the facility designed to provide 24/7 access, response, and treatment for individuals who are struggling with an acute mental health crisis, withdrawal symptoms, and acute intoxication.

“At the corner of Dakota Avenue and Eighth Street in downtown Sioux Falls is a beacon of hope for those in crisis,” said Bill Earley, who was named as The Link’s executive director in September 2021. “We are proud to release our 2021 Annual Report that outlines the many ways in which The Link is living out its mission of creating a community where hope lives and everyone is respected.”

The annual report includes a “By the Numbers” section that illustrates the scope of services provided in the triage center’s first six months, including 347 triages for withdrawal management, more than 1,500 for sobering, and another 456 encounters where individuals were referred to other services.

“Thanks to our professional and dedicated team, our first seven months have been a tremendous success,” Earley said. “We have also witnessed so many lives that are already changing for the better. One patient said, ‘I’m very thankful for this program, it’s helping save my life.’”

Partners in The Link include the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health, and Sanford Health. Avera is the contracted service provider, with a team that includes advanced practice providers, nurses, behavioral health and addiction counselors, and case management. In addition to providing a safe place for people to access immediate treatment, The Link works collaboratively with other helping agencies in the community to assist people with aftercare services.

“Since opening in June 2021, The Link has been changing and extending lives in our city,” said Mayor Paul Ten Haken, who serves as chair of The Link’s board of directors. “We have learned that the pace of healing is different for everyone; some individuals may come to The Link several times because their needs are complex. It’s been amazing to see some of the success stories come from the great care and services provided by the dedicated team at The Link. I am so proud of the work being done there in providing a critical service in our community.”

Residents needing support for issues related to mental health or addiction can connect with The Link in person or by calling 605-275-1000. The annual report is available online at www.LinkSF.org .

