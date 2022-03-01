Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Multi-Cultural Center offers children its first ‘Let’s Have A Ball Sports Day’

basket
basket(Unsplash)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Multi-Cultural Center, alongside community partners, is offering the first Let’s Have A Ball Sports Day.

Children ages 9-15 are welcome to attend this free event offering workshops in football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, and dancing.

Snacks and lunch will be provided to all participants. Collaborating community partners include Sunny’s Pizzeria, Fair Market, and Cool Calm ‘N Collected Boutique.

The event will take place on March 5 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at The Coliseum on 515 N. Main Ave.

About the Multi-Cultural Center

The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls provides experiences and services for all people to learn, celebrate, and share our community’s cultural diversity. Through our programs, partnerships, and community engagement, we strive to create a connection that ensures everyone has the resources they need to Live, Work, and Play Together.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
UPDATE: Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Lincoln County death investigation
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Three close calls, shots fired at multiple houses in Sioux Falls neighborhood
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $2,500, caller claimed to be Minnehaha deputy

Latest News

Summit League Tournaments excited to welcome back fans
Opponents say anti-critical race theory bill will impede progress for equality, not encourage it
This Saturday is not only the return of Summit League Basketball in the Denny Sanford Premier...
Summit League Tournaments excited to welcome back fans
Critical race theory
Opponents say anti-critical race theory bill will impede progress for equality, not encourage it
Sioux Falls City Council member concerned city employees being sent to a counseling firm...
Sioux Falls City Council member concerned city employees being sent to a counseling firm directed by a felon on parole