Multi-Cultural Center offers children its first ‘Let’s Have A Ball Sports Day’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Multi-Cultural Center, alongside community partners, is offering the first Let’s Have A Ball Sports Day.

Children ages 9-15 are welcome to attend this free event offering workshops in football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, and dancing.

Snacks and lunch will be provided to all participants. Collaborating community partners include Sunny’s Pizzeria, Fair Market, and Cool Calm ‘N Collected Boutique.

The event will take place on March 5 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at The Coliseum on 515 N. Main Ave.

About the Multi-Cultural Center

The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls provides experiences and services for all people to learn, celebrate, and share our community’s cultural diversity. Through our programs, partnerships, and community engagement, we strive to create a connection that ensures everyone has the resources they need to Live, Work, and Play Together.

