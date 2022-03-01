New candidacy announced for Brookings County Sherrif

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Special Agent Jeff Kollars announced his candidacy for Brookings County Sheriff on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Kollars has over 17 years of public safety work in the State of South Dakota. He is currently employed as a Special Agent with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation assigned to major crimes including hundreds of crimes in the eastern portion of the state.

He has experience in traffic crashes, white-collar crime, sex assaults, internet crimes against children, public corruption, thefts, and homicides including recently 2019 child homicide in Brookings resulting in two guilty pleas in 2021.

The press release states that Kollars has over 3,000 hours of specialized training from nationally recognized courses. Prior to investigations, Kollars worked as a Trooper with the SD Highway Patrol in the Brookings area and as a Corrections Officer with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Kollars has been part of the Brookings community since 2003 attending South Dakota State University.

He, his wife, and two children live in southern Brookings County. He is an active volunteer in several groups and boards in the Brookings area and his family keeps busy with children’s sports activities including gymnastics, wrestling, football, baseball, and soccer.

With experience as a small business owner, corrections, patrol, investigations, and leadership, Kollars is committed to excellence, building trust, and the future success of Brookings County. He is excited to offer the citizens an option for Sheriff in November 2022 which they haven’t had in over 20 years.

