Police: Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $2,500, caller claimed to be Minnehaha deputy

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last night an elderly Sioux Falls woman was scammed through the a phone call.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in his briefing that a 64-year-old woman was scammed last night. She received a call from a person claiming to be a deputy from the Minnehaha County who said she had multiple warrants for contempt of court and missing grand jury.

The scammer instructed the woman to go to various locations and buy gift cards, Clemens believes they were blue bank cards, totaling $2,500.

After the woman called to give the scammer the numbers of the gift cards, she suspected it was a scam and called the local police station, where she found out it was all a scam.

Clemens says solving these types of scams is next to impossible. Scammers ask for bitcoin and gift cards because those forms of payment are virtually untraceable. He says it doesn’t take long once the scammers get the numbers, they get the funds, and there’s no way to track down who the original scammer is.

Clemens says law agencies do not accept gift cards to pay for warrants and that should be a sign it is a scam. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with a law enforcement agency or a utility company, get their name and then call the agency or company directly and confirm the information.

