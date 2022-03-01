Cooler Temperatures Returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re kicking off the month of March with beautiful temperatures across much of the region, but cooler air is already making its way into northeastern South Dakota which will continue to trend south thanks to a cold front backing in to our area.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50′s for much of central and southern portions of the region, but we’ll only get to the upper 20′s and lower 30′s northeast under a mix of sun and clouds. Some moisture will begin to develop Wednesday night and into Thursday which will begin as a rain/snow mix thanks to mild temperatures, but then transition into light snowfall.

There will be a narrow band of light snowfall accumulations from Sioux Falls through Aberdeen. Accumulations will generally be an inch or less, but some isolated higher totals will be possible in northeastern South Dakota. Highs on Thursday will cool down to the 20′s northeast and get to the 30′s elsewhere. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a quiet day for the most part, but that night will be the entry of the winter storm we are tracking.

This weekend a winter storm is looking to move into the Midwest. While it’s going to be warm enough early on, we’ll be looking at some rain and even the chance for thunderstorms around Sioux Falls and going southeast, but cooler air will take over and turn everything into snowfall gradually across the entire area. It’s still too early to talk exact numbers, but we’ll be monitoring it carefully so stick with your First Alert Weather Team!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.