SD Department of Transportation hosting State Rail Plan meetings this week

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is hosting meetings around the state this week to discuss their State Rail Plan and get feedback from the public.

”The State Rail Plan, it’s basically a tool used on the state and federal level to identify objectives and plans for railroads in South Dakota,” said Jack Dokken, the DOT air, rail and transit program manager.

The meetings will be held in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Rapid City and Aberdeen throughout the week. An online meeting experience is also available for viewing through April 3rd. The goal is to let the public weigh in on their concerns with the railroad systems.

”We have our planners there that will be taking all the comments and we’ll probably be doing some follow-up with the people who have issued comments on the Rail Plan,” said Dokken.

The meetings will also touch on the possibility of a passenger railroad, something the state has never had the data to support before.

”The past studies have shown that the benefit-cost analysis was not positive for passenger rail, but that’s what these Rail Plan meetings are for is to, again, resurface that and look at that again,” said Dokken.

DOT staff say they are looking for input to guide them on how to better serve communities across the state.

”So, it gives the DOT, the railroad board and the federal rail administration some guidance on where to invest in the future,” said Dokken.

Below are the details of the meetings this week:

Sioux Falls

Monday, Feb. 28. 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT

Downtown Library Meeting Room A/B

200 N. Dakota Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Mitchell

Tuesday, March 1. 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT

James Valley Community Center

300 W. 1st Ave. Mitchell, SD 57301

Aberdeen

Wednesday, March 2. 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT

Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center

225 3rd Ave. SE Aberdeen, SD 57401

Rapid City

Thursday, March 3. 5 – 6:30 p.m. MT

Rapid City Public Library Community Room

610 Quincy Ave. Rapid City, SD 57701

