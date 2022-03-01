Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SD Department of Transportation hosting State Rail Plan meetings this week

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is hosting meetings around the state this week to discuss their State Rail Plan and get feedback from the public
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is hosting meetings around the state this week to discuss their State Rail Plan and get feedback from the public.

”The State Rail Plan, it’s basically a tool used on the state and federal level to identify objectives and plans for railroads in South Dakota,” said Jack Dokken, the DOT air, rail and transit program manager.

The meetings will be held in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Rapid City and Aberdeen throughout the week. An online meeting experience is also available for viewing through April 3rd. The goal is to let the public weigh in on their concerns with the railroad systems.

”We have our planners there that will be taking all the comments and we’ll probably be doing some follow-up with the people who have issued comments on the Rail Plan,” said Dokken.

The meetings will also touch on the possibility of a passenger railroad, something the state has never had the data to support before.

”The past studies have shown that the benefit-cost analysis was not positive for passenger rail, but that’s what these Rail Plan meetings are for is to, again, resurface that and look at that again,” said Dokken.

DOT staff say they are looking for input to guide them on how to better serve communities across the state.

”So, it gives the DOT, the railroad board and the federal rail administration some guidance on where to invest in the future,” said Dokken.

Below are the details of the meetings this week:

Sioux Falls

Monday, Feb. 28. 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT

Downtown Library Meeting Room A/B

200 N. Dakota Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Mitchell

Tuesday, March 1. 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT

James Valley Community Center

300 W. 1st Ave. Mitchell, SD 57301

Aberdeen

Wednesday, March 2. 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT

Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center

225 3rd Ave. SE Aberdeen, SD 57401

Rapid City

Thursday, March 3. 5 – 6:30 p.m. MT

Rapid City Public Library Community Room

610 Quincy Ave. Rapid City, SD 57701

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in...
Mitchell man denied second jury trial over refusing to wear a mask at a 2020 school board meeting
Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing

Latest News

“Steel District” and “Cherapa Two” look to change the landscape of Downtown Sioux Falls
“Steel District” and “Cherapa Two” look to change the landscape of Downtown Sioux Falls
“Steel District” and “Cherapa Two” look to change the landscape of Downtown Sioux Falls
DTSF prepares for next round of Mash Madness
Phil S. Dixon presents a PowerPoint on the history of Negro league baseball, via Zoom, in...
Zoombomber attempts to deter Black History Month presentation in Brookings