Sioux Falls establishes Sustainability and Climate Action Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s largest city is working on a plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving long-term sustainability.

The city of Sioux Falls on Tuesday announced it is establishing a Sustainability and Climate Action Plan. City leaders say the announcement comes after 18 months of planning and community engagement.

According to a press release from the city, the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan builds on more than a decade of sustainability efforts by the city and community through initiatives to improve water quality and conservation, reduce waste and increase recycling, and advance energy conservation. The plan provides a blueprint for the actions needed to continue that work and sustain a healthy environment, address climate volatility, and build resilience in our community.

“It’s important that we begin making decisions now and in the years ahead to create a more environmentally sustainable Sioux Falls that will in turn improve public health and quality of life,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “Implementing this plan is critical for long-term sustainability, but it will also require community support and collaboration. I look forward to working together to continue building a resilient Sioux Falls.”

Two major goals in the plan are reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring all residents receive the many benefits from sustainability initiatives. In line with these goals, the plan includes the following targets to reduce carbon emissions:

· By 2030, reduce community and local government operations emissions 45 percent below 2019 levels.

· By 2050, achieve net-zero emissions for the community and local government operations.

Officials are asking for public input on the plan. It will be posted for public comment from March 1 to 21 before being finalized. Residents can read about the plan and comment on it at the city’s website.

