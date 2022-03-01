Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Founders Day events tomorrow

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We talked with Peter Hauck of Startup Sioux Falls about the many events going on tomorrow for Sioux Falls Founders Day. All of the events tomorrow are free and open to all.

Wednesday’s itinerary:

9 am Museum of Visual Materials: 1 Million Cups Sioux Falls with Carla White of Hiro.FM

10:30 am Historic Milwaukee Freight Depot: Building tour

4 pm ICON Events Hall: Founders Forum

5 pm ICON Events Hall: Startup Social

https://www.startupsiouxfalls.com/event/sioux-falls-founders-day/

