Sioux Falls’ Miss Shamrock has been named by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade Extravaganza Committee named Kyra McIntyre Miss Shamrock.

A news release states that Kyra McIntyre, a Tea resident who attends O’Gorman High School and is passionate about Irish dancing and computer science, is the new Miss Shamrock for the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 19.

She was chosen by the St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee, organizer of the parade along with the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. Because of concerns about Covid 19, the parade was not held in the last two years – and there was no Miss Shamrock, either.

Kyra, 16, who has a 4.0-grade point average, plans to major in computer science at a state university in South Dakota. She recently received an Aspiration in Computing Award from the National Center for Women and Information Technology, is on O’Gorman’s soccer team, and takes classes in Irish dance at Celtic Steps.

Kyra is the daughter of Heath and Andrea McIntyre. Her great-grandmother, Rose, immigrated from Glencolumbkille, County Donegal, Ireland, and Kyra’s middle name is Rose, “a constant reminder of my being Irish.” Her grandmother, Denise Ferrie, reinforced that heritage with stories, photos, and videos of Rose.

She learned Irish dance in the first grade and after seeing videos of “Lord of the Dance,” “I fell in love with Irish dance.” Kyra says she is proud to come from an Irish descent “and I want to continue that for generations to come.”

The traditional painting of the shamrock will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 in front of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts, 219 S. Phillips Avenue. The event will be public and Phillips Avenue will be closed at 10:45 a.m. between 10th and 11th Streets.

About the parade

Mike O’Hara will be the grand marshal of the 42nd St. Patrick’s Day parade and Kyra McIntyre will be there, too, as Miss Shamrock.

The parade takes off from Phillips Avenue and 13th Street at 2 p.m. and ends around 5th Street.

Streets adjacent to the route are closed at 1:30 p.m. and parking is not allowed on Phillips Avenue starting late Saturday morning.

The parade will begin staging at 12:30 p.m. on Main and Dakota Avenues between 11th and 13th Streets.

Registration to be in the parade closes March 12 and is available at the siouxfallsevents.com/stpats

Each entry must have some kind of Irish theme. A link also includes detailed information on the parade including rules for participation. Anyone can participate as long as they are registered or part of a registered group and wearing an official St. Patrick’s parade button costing $3.

