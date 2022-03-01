Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota farmer elected to represent family farmers across the Nation

Cows
Cows(Unsplash)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota farmer was elected to be the voice of family farmers and ranchers from across the Nation at the National Farmers Union Convention.

Jeff Kippley, his wife Rachel, and his dad John are cow/calf and crop farmers near Aberdeen, S.D. Jeff and Rachel have been a part of the Farmers Union for 20 years.

On Feb. 28, the South Dakota Farmers Union announced that Kippley was elected to be Vice President at the National Farmers Union Convention held in Denver, Colorado.

“I am honored family farmers and ranchers put their trust in me to help lead this organization in its mission,” said Kippley.

The need for fair prices motivated Kippley to serve.

“The bigger these monopolies get, the harder it is for a farmer to compete. My focus is on small-to-medium-sized family farms and making sure they can exist in the future,” said Kippley.

Kippley has witnessed other farmers in his community work multiple jobs like him, to keep their farms in operation.

“Policy changes need to take place soon, so our children can earn a fair living on the family farm or ranch,” Kippley said. “Like many agriculture producers, I also work full-time off the farm to sustain our family’s farming operation. Working with family, Rachel and I own a tax preparation service. As tax advisors, we see the numbers behind many family farms and ranches. And it’s not just our family farm that needs off-farm income to stay afloat financially – it is the majority of family agriculture producers.”

