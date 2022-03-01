“Steel District” and “Cherapa Two” look to change the landscape of Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction is underway for “Steel District” and “Cherapa Two” with a goal of changing the skyline in Sioux Falls for years to come.

“Sioux Falls is growing out but ultimately we need to make sure we grow vertically in downtown,” Jeff Scherschligt said, the president of Pender Properties.

They’ll be growing vertically in a big way. In total, the two projects will include nearly 400 new apartments.

“We’ve got 3,500 hundred people living downtown. As the community continues to grow, that number should continue to grow. There’s a subset and a segment of the community that really desires needs and wants that,” Jake Quasney said, the chief operating officer for Lloyd Companies.

There will also be significant space for offices and retail businesses.

“Attracting businesses that want to be here, that are going to invest in our community long term, that are going to create good jobs for our community. That’s something that is really important in continuing the success of our community,” Quasney said.

Both projects also include large parking garages. Parking has always been a hot topic in Sioux Falls.

“We have a dual problem here. Getting people used to ramps vs. surface parking and at the same time, ramps cost about five times as much per spot. So you’ve got a cost issue and you’ve got a comfort issue,” Scherschligt said.

Both project leaders believe the parking garages will help with the walkability of downtown.

“That experience-based setting is going to draw people in. They’re going to shop here, they’re going to eat here, they’re going to stay here and the goal is it becomes a place people want to live, work, and play,” Quasney said.

Naturally, projects of this size come with some growing pains.

“The rock that exists, the disruption to businesses around it. There’s a lot of items, but you got to go through a little pain to get the gain,” Scherschligt said.

Both the “Steel District” and “Cherapa 2″ will have portions of the project fully operational during 2023.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.