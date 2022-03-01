Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven Avon senior interested in pursuing dental hygiene

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Katie Gretschmann is a hard-working senior who is very involved at Avon High School.

“Katy is a very diligent student, and when she doesn’t know something, she always asks a question so that it helps with her understanding, and she is very good at studying,” said government high school teacher Kris Cahoy.

She stays busy playing Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Track, and singing in Choir. While also being Homecoming Queen and Student Body Vice President.

“Anything she goes into, she’ll give 110%,” said Cahoy.

Katie attributes her drive to her mother.

“My mom pushes me really hard to do well,” Katie.

She plans to attend USD to pursue dental hygiene.

“I wanted to get into the college I wanted to, and I knew if I pushed myself, and get that grade point average, I could get accepted into the place that I wanted to go,” said Katie.

“It is going to be sad to lose her because she is such a good role model for the other students to show that you can play sports and be a good student and help your community,” said Kris Cahoy.

She enjoys going to a small high school because she is close to her peers.

“All my classmates, I’m going to be sad to leave those guys, we’ve been together since Kindergarten,” said Katie.

Katie appreciates her teachers and their guidance.

”The teachers, they’re all so very caring for you, they treat you like you’re their own daughter, they really work hard for you and you work hard for them,” said Katie.

Katie is looking forward to her next chapter but knows it will be a big change.

“I’m a little nervous to go to college and meet new teachers, and get my name out there because everyone here knows me since I was in Kindergarten,” said Katie.

Katie is excited about her future while staying focused on the last of her senior year.

She will receive a $250 scholarship from Bon Homme-Yankton Electric Assn., a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

