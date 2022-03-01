Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven Avon senior interested in pursuing dental hygiene

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Katie Gretschmann is a hard-working senior who is very involved at Avon High School.

“Katy is a very diligent student, and when she doesn’t know something, she always asks a question so that it helps with her understanding, and she is very good at studying,” said government high school teacher Kris Cahoy.

She stays busy playing Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Track, and singing in Choir. While also being Homecoming Queen and Student Body Vice President.

“Anything she goes into, she’ll give 110%,” said Cahoy.

Katie attributes her drive to her mother.

“My mom pushes me really hard to do well,” Katie.

She plans to attend USD to pursue dental hygiene.

“I wanted to get into the college I wanted to, and I knew if I pushed myself, and get that grade point average, I could get accepted into the place that I wanted to go,” said Katie.

“It is going to be sad to lose her because she is such a good role model for the other students to show that you can play sports and be a good student and help your community,” said Kris Cahoy.

She enjoys going to a small high school because she is close to her peers.

“All my classmates, I’m going to be sad to leave those guys, we’ve been together since Kindergarten,” said Katie.

Katie appreciates her teachers and their guidance.

”The teachers, they’re all so very caring for you, they treat you like you’re their own daughter, they really work hard for you and you work hard for them,” said Katie.

Katie is looking forward to her next chapter but knows it will be a big change.

“I’m a little nervous to go to college and meet new teachers, and get my name out there because everyone here knows me since I was in Kindergarten,” said Katie.

Katie is excited about her future while staying focused on the last of her senior year.

She will receive a $250 scholarship from Bon Homme-Yankton Electric Assn., a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
UPDATE: Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Lincoln County death investigation
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Three close calls, shots fired at multiple houses in Sioux Falls neighborhood
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $2,500, caller claimed to be Minnehaha deputy

Latest News

This week's Scholar of the Week, is Wagner High School's Camden Roth
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Following his older siblings footsteps
students
Lawmakers significantly amend Noem’s Critical Race Theory Bill before passing it
Molly Larson is a leader at Gayville-Volin High School
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A Leader at Gayville-Volin High School
Even before the pandemic, school districts around South Dakota have been struggling to find...
Sioux Falls School District increases pay for substitute teachers