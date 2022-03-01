UPDATE: Sioux Falls takes legal action on Village River Group development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city representatives have taken legal action on the downtown Village on the River project.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Pat Starr said he has had concerns about the project since the beginning. Back in December 2017, Councilor Starr walked out, as the Council voted to approve the development partnership. Groundbreaking on a parking garage happened in May of 2018. A year later in May of 2019, the City terminated the contract with Village River Group for breach of contract.

A wall of concrete downtown at 10th Street and Mall Avenue is a visual reminder of what would have been the Village River Group’s hotel and commercial space project.

The I-Team has learned that the city of Sioux Falls has hired an outside attorney to represent the city in a lawsuit against the Village River Group.

We reached out to the mayor’s office but a spokesperson says they have no comment.

