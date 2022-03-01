Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

UPDATE: Sioux Falls takes legal action on Village River Group development

The Wall
The Wall(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city representatives have taken legal action on the downtown Village on the River project.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Pat Starr said he has had concerns about the project since the beginning. Back in December 2017, Councilor Starr walked out, as the Council voted to approve the development partnership. Groundbreaking on a parking garage happened in May of 2018. A year later in May of 2019, the City terminated the contract with Village River Group for breach of contract.

A wall of concrete downtown at 10th Street and Mall Avenue is a visual reminder of what would have been the Village River Group’s hotel and commercial space project.

The I-Team has learned that the city of Sioux Falls has hired an outside attorney to represent the city in a lawsuit against the Village River Group.

We reached out to the mayor’s office but a spokesperson says they have no comment.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
Police lights
Police: Pizza delivery driver robbed on the job in Sioux Falls
Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Clock
Spring forward, expect to lose an hour this March with daylight savings

Latest News

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
Greta Van Fleet
Rock band Greta Van Fleet coming to Sioux Falls
Black Hills Winter Festival embracing end of season
Cows
South Dakota farmer elected to represent family farmers across the Nation
Weekend Winter Storm Incoming
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather