10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former SDSU QB Chris Oladokun is in Florida preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft in April. The Dakota State women are excited to be returning to the NAIA National Tournament and the DWU women punched their ticket with a huge win at Morningside. And it was a busy night in boys region basketball with highlights from wins by Tea Area, Lennox and SF Christian. Plus the Moorhead Dragons beat Duluth for the NSIC title.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.