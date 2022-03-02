Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen reviewing medical cannabis dispensary applications

Three months after the application for medical marijuana establishments opened in Aberdeen, the city is just starting to see some development
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three months after the application for medical marijuana establishments opened in Aberdeen, the city is just starting to see some development with five applications so far.

”We saw four of the applications come in in early February. We had a couple weeks delay, and then we recently had a fifth application probably in the last week,” said City Attorney Ron Wager.

Wager says the applications take between 30 to 60 days to review before heading to City Council. If approved, the establishments could begin business right away.

”You might have some that have the infrastructure in place, the inventory, things like that in place where they can start right away,” said Wager.

Once approved, the establishments will want to move quickly to open their doors.

”They have to actually be in business and doing business. If they don’t have sales in a year’s period, then they can lose their license,” said Wager.

The reason is to show effectiveness in serving those who benefit from medical cannabis.

”You’ve got people out there who have some kind of a chronic condition who can benefit from this, so let’s serve those people,” said Wager.

Aberdeen has six licenses available, and if all five current applications are approved, that last spot might be gone quickly.

”Once we’ve reached our maximum of six, then anything that comes in afterwards would just go into the queue. For one reason or another, if one company either loses their license or forfeits their license, then that next eligible applicant would be in the queue.

The applications for medical marijuana establishments are expected to be considered by the Aberdeen City Council sometime in March.

