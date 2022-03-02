Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities say Wagner man indicted with death of 2-year-old boy

{CAPTION HERE}
{CAPTION HERE}(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ANDES, S. D. (Dakota News Now) - A Wagner man has been indicted by a grand jury in Charles Mix County in last month’s death of a 2-year-old boy.

Authorities say thirty-one-year-old Leonard Sharp Fish, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, is charged with committing the abuse of, or cruelty to a minor. The felony charge carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. He also faces two drug-related charges.

Authorities were called to the hospital in Wagner where Calarina Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son on Feb. 16, 2022. The child, listed in court documents as T.T., was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials say investigators found extensive bruising on the child and an autopsy revealed old and new fractures.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $2,500, caller claimed to be Minnehaha deputy
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The Wall
UPDATE: Sioux Falls takes legal action on Village River Group development

Latest News

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
UPDATE: Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Lincoln County death investigation
Sky
Amelia Earhart helmet sold at auction to Minnesota man
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
South Dakota COVID Update: Active infections decrease, hospitalizations increase, 6 deceased
Books
SD House Lawmakers dismiss proposal to fund Oceti Sakowin schools