Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed President Joe Biden for the 13 service members who were killed in Afghanistan. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden was coming to the end of his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a somber moment about his son’s death turned into a stunning outburst by one of the Republicans’ most outspoken members.

Delivering the loudest heckling of Biden during the speech, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed Biden for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

It was just the latest breach of decorum for a presidential address, an annual event where unruly behavior by lawmakers has become almost expected. Republican Rep. Joe Wilson shouted “you lie!” at President Barack Obama during a joint speech to Congress in 2009. Eleven years later, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech while standing behind him.

Boebert’s moment came as Biden began to discuss how his son, who died of cancer, was among the many veterans who may have suffered from toxic exposure injuries from military burn pits, used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“A cancer that put them in a flag-draped coffin” Biden started to say when Boebert yelled, “You put them in. Thirteen of them!”

The comment drew an outpouring of boos from Democrats, adding a note of division to an address that received several moments of robust bipartisan applause. Democrats and Republicans from both chambers stood up and clapped as the president discussed the strength and resolute of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression.

Members stood together as Biden called for an end to the opioid epidemic and when he declared that “defund the police” is not the answer to the crisis between law enforcement and the communities they serve. But it was when the mention of veterans and providing support for victims of burn pits, a normally bipartisan topic, that Boebert stood to make her case about what many in the GOP see as Biden’s failed withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan last summer. “I couldn’t stay silent,” Boebert tweeted after the speech. “Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.”

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls City Council member concerned city employees being sent to a counseling firm...
Sioux Falls City Council member concerned city employees being sent to a counseling firm directed by a felon on parole
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
UPDATE: Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Lincoln County death investigation
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
Kayla Marie Chase
Police: Sioux Falls woman shoots boyfriend after argument
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Three close calls, shots fired at multiple houses in Sioux Falls neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, a "missing" sign for Mountain Gate, Calif., resident...
Prosecutors: Woman faked kidnapping, defrauded California
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool