Cooler Temperatures Returning

Light Snow Tonight into Thursday Morning
Weekend Winter Storm Incoming
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our nice stretch of weather is about to come to an end and remind us that it’s still technically winter as we’re tracking some light snow late tonight and into Thursday morning.

The band of snow will be very narrow and will develop late tonight and continue into Thursday morning before ending by mid-morning on Thursday. Minor snow accumulations of 1-2″ are likely from Sioux Falls and stretching due northwest. The band of snow will be very narrow so a slight shift in the precipitation would make a huge difference. The morning commute will be impacted Thursday.

We’ll warm up slightly on Friday back to the 30′s and 40′s, but then we’re tracking a stronger storm to move in late Friday night and into Saturday. In Sioux Falls, we’ll begin as rainfall and in parts of southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa there will even be a chance for some thunderstorms. Further northwest, everything will remain as snow as the main precipitation type.

In parts of northeastern South Dakota, as much as 6 to 12 inches of snow will be possible, but once again there will be sharp cutoffs. Sioux Falls won’t see as much snowfall. The wind will ramp up with this and transition the precipitation into some snow by Saturday night in the southeastern parts of the area.

This leaves us with much cooler temperatures on Sunday and early next week with highs only in the 20′s and 30′s.

