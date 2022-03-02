Dakota State women excited to make return appearance at NAIA National Tournament

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women were the first local team to clinch a spot in a national basketball tournament Sunday when they won the North Star Athletic Association tournament for the second straight year.

Dave Moe’s team looked great at the Watertown Civic Arena as they went 27-1 in the regular season the last 2 years in league play and went on to beat Bellevue in the title game for the second straight year.

So the Trojans will head to the NAIA Tournament with plenty of momentum and confidence to see how far this year’s ride takes them.

Head Coach David Moe says, ”Last year no-one saw us coming. The whole way through we were kind of over-looked the whole year and then this year we’ve had a target on our back the whole time and I’m really proud of the way our team has responded all year long.”

Senior Guard and Madison native Jessi Giles says, ”We had most of our key players back and so it was really exciting to continue what we had going last year and then put it together and get even better this year.”

Moe has turned this program around under players like Jessi Giles and back to where it used to be under Judy and then Jeff Dittman making annual trips to the National NAIA Tournament. And with the run they made last year with basically the same team watch for this group to make plenty of noise eventually in Sioux City. 64 teams qualify and the Sweet 16 teams will be determined from games played at 16 predetermined sites including Sioux City and Omaha.

