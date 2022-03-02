Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a death in a home in Lincoln County.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a death on a property south of Sioux Falls.

The home is located on Highway 11 just south of 57th Street.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson, they are looking into the death of a person inside the home.

Dakota News Now has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
Police lights
Police: Pizza delivery driver robbed on the job in Sioux Falls
Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Clock
Spring forward, expect to lose an hour this March with daylight savings

Latest News

Greta Van Fleet
Rock band Greta Van Fleet coming to Sioux Falls
Black Hills Winter Festival embracing end of season
Cows
South Dakota farmer elected to represent family farmers across the Nation
Weekend Winter Storm Incoming
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather