Death investigation underway in Lincoln County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a death on a property south of Sioux Falls.

The home is located on Highway 11 just south of 57th Street.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson, they are looking into the death of a person inside the home.

Dakota News Now has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

