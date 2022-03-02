Dell Rapids St. Mary grade school demolition begins

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The St. Mary grade school in Dell Rapids was reduced to rubble this week.

Demolition began on Tuesday.

Officials say the building needs to be torn down to make way for a new one plus an addition to the high school.

Several alumni pushed back on the project citing the need to preserve history, but officials said bringing the building up to code would cost about 85% of the budget for the project.

The school was built in 1910, housing generations of Dell Rapids students.

Many of those former students turned out to watch the building fall, and spoke with Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.