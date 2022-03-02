Avera Medical Minute
DWU Women win GPAC title with dominant win at Morningside to make NAIA Tournament

Tigers dominate Morningside behind Campbell’s huge night to win GPAC title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Wesleyan women dominated Morningside from the opening tip building a quick 14-3 lead and never looked back in an 83-60 win over the Mustangs for the GPAC championship and an automatic spot in the NAIA National Tournament. Kaylee Kirk had 17 points but the star of the night was Platte native Jada Campbell who went 16 of 18 from the floor, snagged 17 rebounds and scored 33 points in the win for the Tigers.

