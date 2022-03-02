Avera Medical Minute
Event planned to support local Ukrainians on Sun. with SD Voices For Peace

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Voices for Peace are holding an event at a local church to support Ukraine.

On Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. the community is welcome to join the organization at the First Congregational United Church of Christ Church in Sioux Falls as they gather to stand in solidarity to support the Ukrainian community in Sioux Falls. 

A press release says this will be an opportunity to hear stories and pray for strength, resilience, and justice. Organizers say the simple act of showing up, listening, and witnessing will create a brave healing space for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

