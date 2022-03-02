Avera Medical Minute
Former Jackrabbits QB Chris Oladokun is preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft in April

SDSU’s Oladokun working hard to get ready for NFL Draft
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TAMPA, FL. (Dakota News Now) -In his one year as quarterback of the Jackrabbits, Chris Oladokun made a huge impression.

Now he’s working hard in Florida with hopes of hearing his name called during the upcoming NFL draft in April. Kevin O’Donnell monitors his progress from Tampa.

Chris Oladokun has overcome many odds and obstacles playing the game that he loves. Being passed over at USF and Samford didn’t deter his determination of wanting to make it to the NFL.

Chris Oladokun, former SDSU QB says, " Every little stop, every adversity that was thrown at me just put another little chip on my shoulder that they still don’t believe in me and I’m going to show them. I was just always resilient and believed in myself and went all in on myself at every spot.”

In his final year of college eligibility Oladokun shined at South Dakota State. He finally got a chance to start an entire season and responded, throwing for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. It’s put him on the NFL’s radar as one of the top ten quarterbacks for this year’s draft.”

Chris says, “I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say I was the best quarterback in the draft class. I’m also realistic with myself and I know I’m not going to be a round one guy based off projections and talking to my agent and things like that. But that keeps me driven too.”

Dan McDonnell says, Getting ready for the NFL draft begins in buildings like this right after the college season. The work that guys in inside these training facilities can make a huge difference come draft day.

Chris says, “I’m trying to be drafted as high as I can. These next couple of weeks hopefully I get a combine ivite and pro day ahead and that’s really just another chance to prove myself and get into the top five quarterbacks in the draft.”

Oladokun looks to Tom Brady for inspiration. The greatest quarterback of all-time had to rise from 6th string at Michigan and then passed over until the 6th round of the NFL draft.

Chris says, “Yeah he wasn’t bad, he wasn’t bad. I think you see a lot of those guys who succeed in the later rounds because they have something to work for and something to prove.”

Kevin O’Donnell. Fox 13 Sports.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

