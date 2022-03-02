Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mash Madness craft beer competition kicks off

Mash Madness
Mash Madness(Gray TV)
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a competition brewing in downtown Sioux Falls! Local breweries have kicked off the 6th Annual Downtown Mash Madness.

Starting yesterday, the craft beer competition will go on until the end of the month. You can cast the vote of your favorite on the downtown Sioux Falls app in your virtual passport.

We talked with the owner of Severance Brewing Co., Scott Heckel about participating in the competition. The beer they are hosting is called a Persnickery ale!

Sadie Swier, the Community Outreach Coordinator of Downtown Sioux Falls, joined us to tell us more and how important it is for local breweries.

We checked out the brew in the competition from Covert Artisan Ales and spoke with owner Stacey Berry about their “Say Cheese” beer.

Lastly, we talked with Ale Hop Brewery Tours owner Jason Schlecter about their partnering with Mash Madness for the first time.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls City Council member concerned city employees being sent to a counseling firm...
Sioux Falls City Council member concerned city employees being sent to a counseling firm directed by a felon on parole
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
UPDATE: Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Lincoln County death investigation
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
Kayla Marie Chase
Police: Sioux Falls woman shoots boyfriend after argument
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Three close calls, shots fired at multiple houses in Sioux Falls neighborhood

Latest News

Rep. Steven Haugaard (file)
South Dakota lawmaker under scrutiny over comment describing woman
Weekend Winter Storm Incoming
Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Forecast
The newest development for the Brown County Commission in 2022 is the need for more space in...
Brown County Commission tight on budget for 2022
You may have heard the term cryptocurrency, or Bitcoin, but what exactly does that mean, and...
Sioux Falls Bitcoin teaching cryptocurrency to newcomers
You may have heard the term cryptocurrency, or Bitcoin, but what exactly does that mean, and...
Sioux Falls Bitcoin teaching cryptocurrency to newcomers