Mash Madness craft beer competition kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a competition brewing in downtown Sioux Falls! Local breweries have kicked off the 6th Annual Downtown Mash Madness.

Starting yesterday, the craft beer competition will go on until the end of the month. You can cast the vote of your favorite on the downtown Sioux Falls app in your virtual passport.

We talked with the owner of Severance Brewing Co., Scott Heckel about participating in the competition. The beer they are hosting is called a Persnickery ale!

Sadie Swier, the Community Outreach Coordinator of Downtown Sioux Falls, joined us to tell us more and how important it is for local breweries.

We checked out the brew in the competition from Covert Artisan Ales and spoke with owner Stacey Berry about their “Say Cheese” beer.

Lastly, we talked with Ale Hop Brewery Tours owner Jason Schlecter about their partnering with Mash Madness for the first time.

