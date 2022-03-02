New Housing Non-Profit Organization planned to support community in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new non-profit supporting affordable, quality homeownership has plans to break ground in Mitchell.

The Mitchell Area Development Corporation (MADC) announced plans Wednesday to create a nonprofit organization called Mitchell Area Housing Inc. (MAHI) to assist families in securing good quality housing and to encourage homeownership.

A press release states, last fall the MADC created a committee to address the shortage of lower-cost houses. The committee has been working with Aberdeen’s non-profit housing organization, Homes Are Possible Inc. (HAPI) which has built 265 lower-cost homes in 11 subdivisions over 2 decades. In addition to building homes, HAPI provides homebuyer education, closing-cost assistance, and rehabilitation grants.

“HAPI is not only helping us get our organization up and going, but they are also offering their housing assistance programs to our community and have already met with our local lenders,” shared Terry Sabers, the chair of the MADC housing steering committee. “HAPI’s model has been successful in Aberdeen, and we plan to use their best practices and experience to our advantage in the Mitchell area.”

Darin Beckius, Executive Director of HAPI said he’s receiving calls from Mitchell about their programs, especially their closing-cost assistance. “We offer $5,000 to income-qualified homebuyers in the form of a non-interest-bearing loan, which is paid back to HAPI when the homeowner sells or ‘cash out’ refinances their home.”

HAPI’s income guidelines are based on 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the county where the home is being purchased and the size of the household. For a family of four in Davison, the income guideline is $57,700.

“We are starting out by developing in-fill lots (vacant lots in existing neighborhoods) which, in some locations, may help with revitalization of the area. Down the road we may pursue a housing subdivision,” Sabers added.

“We have ordered four Governor’s houses, but due to the pent-up demand for housing, it will be at least a year before the houses will be delivered. In the meantime, HAPI is sharing one of their Governor’s houses with Mitchell, which is expected as early as May,” Sabers explained. “In some instances, we’ll collaborate with local developers to build houses or sell lots for development.”

For more information about HAPI’s housing assistance, go to their website at HomesArePossible.Org or call 605-225-4274.

More information about the Mitchell Area Housing Inc. (MAHI) will be released as housing is developed.

