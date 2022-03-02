Avera Medical Minute
Police: Three close calls, shots fired at multiple houses in Sioux Falls neighborhood

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported on a weapons violation that occurred Tuesday night.

Police Spokesman Sam Clemens says three houses were shot at around 8 p.m in a neighborhood located in northwest Sioux Falls. He believes the houses were located right next to each other.

Clemens says bullets penetrated two of the three houses, almost hitting a four-year-old girl in one house and two 25-year-olds in another house. No injuries were reported. One of the three houses fired at was hit by a bullet that did not penetrate the house.

Clemens says witnesses say they saw a white car driving by. Investigators are trying to access surveillance cameras located in the neighborhood for more information. Two shell casings were found.

The victims are confused as to why this would happen, and they are not sure who did it.

Clemens is still waiting for more reports to come in.

