Rock band Greta Van Fleet coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This fall Grammy-award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet will perform in Sioux Falls.

According to a press release, Greta Van Fleet sold out their Spring 2022 Dreams in Gold arena tour and now announce their new arena shows for this fall.

On Sept. 24 the band will perform in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

A Fan Presale of tickets will be available on March 2 and a Local Venue Presale on March 3, with general tickets on sale on March 4 at 12 p.m. CST HERE. Fans can sign up for presale at peacefularmy.com.

Greta Van Fleet will be joined by a host of acclaimed artists on their fall tour, including The Pretty Reckless, Houndmouth, Durand Jones & The Indications, Fruit Bats, Robert Finley, Crown Lands, and Hannah Wicklund. Greta Van Fleet recently joined Metallica on February 25 in Las Vegas and announced two additional August dates with them recently.

Earlier this year, the band’s Jake Kiszka partnered with Gibson to honor the SG, a seminal guitar in the rock ‘n’ roll revolution which celebrates its 61st anniversary this year. Watch his interview HERE.

Critical praise for Greta Van Fleet

THE GUARDIAN - “There’s something winning about the members’ earnest intentions, as well as their unwavering commitment to them. Their sincere love for the history of rock shows in the depth of their knowledge about it.” Read HERE.

ROLLING STONE - “aim to bust down old walls” Read HERE.

VARIETY - “one of the best straight-up rock albums to come down the pike in many moons” Read HERE.

Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan back in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers, vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide, performed on late night television shows, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019.

Tour Dates

March 10—Wings Event Center—Kalamazoo, MI

March 12—The DeltaPlex Arena—Grand Rapids, MI

March 13—Dow Event Center—Saginaw, MI

March 16—Dort Financial Center—Flint, MI

March 17—EMU Convocation Center—Ypsilanti, MI

March 19— Mountain Health Arena—Huntington, WV

March 22—Kohl Center—Madison, WI

March 23—Resch Center—Green Bay, WI

March 25—CHI Health Center Omaha—Omaha, NE

March 26— Peoria Civic Center—Peoria, IL

March 29—Heritage Bank Center—Cincinnati, OH

March 30— GIANT Center — Hershey, PA

April 1—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

April 2—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

May 3 —Qualistage — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

May 16—Pepsi Center—Mexico City, Mexico

June 5—Grona Lund—Stockholm, Sweden

June 11—Theatre Antique de Vienne—Vienne, France

June 14—Tanzbrunnen—Cologne, Germany

June 15—Jarhunderthalle—Frankfurt, Germany

June 23—Fairview—Dublin, Ireland

June 25—Alexandra Palace, London, UK

June 28—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK

June 29—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK

August 11—Highmark Stadium—Buffalo, NY*

August 14—PNC Park—Pittsburgh, PA*

August 16—Centre Videotron—Quebec City, QC†

August 18—Centre Bell—Montreal, QC†

August 19—Scotiabank Arena—Toronto, ON†

August 22—Canada Life Centre—Winnipeg, MB†

August 23—Brandt Centre—Regina, SK†

August 26—Scotiabank Saddledome—Calgary, AB†

August 27—Rogers Place—Edmonton, AB†

August 29—Prospera Place—Kelowna, BC†

August 30—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC†

Sept 2—Spokane Arena—Spokane, WA ‡

Sept 3—ExtraMile Arena—Boise, ID ‡

Sept 20—Allen County War Memorial Coliseum—Fort Wayne, IN §

Sept 21—Wells Fargo Arena—Des Moines, IA§

Sept 23—Fargodome—Fargo, ND§

Sept 24—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center—Sioux Falls, SD§

Sept 27—Huntington Center—Toldeo, OH§

Sept 28—Thompson-Boling Arena—Knoxville, TN§

Sept 30—John Paul Jones Arena—Charlottesville, VA§

Oct 1—PPL Center—Allentown, PA§

Oct 4—SNHU Arena—Manchester, NH§

Oct 5—MVP Arena—Albany, NY§

Oct 7—Mohegan Sun Arena—Uncasville, CT§

Oct 8—Cross Insurance Center—Bangor, ME§

Oct 18—PNC Arena—Raleigh, NC**

Oct 19—Bon Secours Wellness Arena—Greenville, SC**

Oct 21—Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena—Jacksonville, FL**

Oct 22—Hertz Arena—Estero, FL**

Oct 25—Hard Rock Live—Hollywood, FL**

Oct 26—Amalie Arena—Tampa, FL**

Oct 28—Spectrum Center—Charlotte, NC**

Oct 29—Legacy Arena at The BJCC—Birmingham, AL**

Nov 1—Smoothie King Center—New Orleans, LA**

Nov 2—Simmons Bank Arena—Little Rock, AR**

Nov 4—Paycom Center—Oklahoma City, OK**

Nov 5—AT&T Center—San Antonio, TX**

Nov 8—Don Haskins Center—El Paso, TX**

Nov 9—Tucson Arena—Tucson, AZ**

Nov 11—Honda Center—Anaheim, CA††

Nov 12—Golden 1 Center—Sacramento, CA††

