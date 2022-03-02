Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota COVID Update: Active infections decrease, hospitalizations increase, 6 deceased

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health announced Wednesday that active infections are decreasing, hospitalizations have only increased slightly, and six individuals have passed away from COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 has increased by one person overnight, coming to a total of 148 individuals.

Active cases are decreasing and have reached a low of 4,166, the lowest number of active cases since the second wave of COVID-19 passed through the state in the summer of 2021.

South Dakota Department of Health reported 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,814. Of the deceased, one person was in their 40s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s, and two 80+ years old.

Wednesday, Biden announced his new “test-to-treat” plan which will initially roll out in hundreds of pharmacies across the country, including CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger locations. Those who test positive at the sites will be able to obtain the antiviral pills from Pfizer that has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 by 90%.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $2,500, caller claimed to be Minnehaha deputy
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The Wall
UPDATE: Sioux Falls takes legal action on Village River Group development

Latest News

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
UPDATE: Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Lincoln County death investigation
Sky
Amelia Earhart helmet sold at auction to Minnesota man
Books
SD House Lawmakers dismiss proposal to fund Oceti Sakowin schools
{CAPTION HERE}
Authorities say Wagner man indicted with death of 2-year-old boy