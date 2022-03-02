South Dakota COVID Update: Active infections decrease, hospitalizations increase, 6 deceased

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health announced Wednesday that active infections are decreasing, hospitalizations have only increased slightly, and six individuals have passed away from COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 has increased by one person overnight, coming to a total of 148 individuals.

Active cases are decreasing and have reached a low of 4,166, the lowest number of active cases since the second wave of COVID-19 passed through the state in the summer of 2021.

South Dakota Department of Health reported 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,814. Of the deceased, one person was in their 40s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s, and two 80+ years old.

Wednesday, Biden announced his new “test-to-treat” plan which will initially roll out in hundreds of pharmacies across the country, including CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger locations. Those who test positive at the sites will be able to obtain the antiviral pills from Pfizer that has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 by 90%.

