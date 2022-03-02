Tuesday night’s Boys Region Basketball Highlights

SIOUX FALLS, TEA and LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night in boys region basketball Tuesday night and all ranked teams advanced in Class “A” and “B”. Among them was #5A Tea Area with a convincing 79-46 win over the Watchdogs of Beresford.

Lennox improved to 16-5 with a 77-46 win over Canton. And Nathan Koole scored 18 points in Sioux Falls Christian’s 68-38 win over McCook Central/Montrose despite 16 points from Boston Katzer.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.