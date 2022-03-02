Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Lincoln County death investigation

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a death in a home in Lincoln County.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in northeast Lincoln County.

Thursday, March 1 at 4:36 p.m., LCSO Deputies received information that the body of a deceased female was located in a residence on Hwy 11 near 270th Street.

Authorities say the deceased female was identified as 20-year-old Randi Elizabeth Gerlach.

Upon the initial investigation, the death appeared to be suspicious in nature. A person of interest was quickly identified as 22-year-old Jackson Shane Phillips. Multiple agencies were requested to assist in the investigation as well as the search for Jackson.

Jackson Shane Phillips
Jackson Shane Phillips(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

At around 7 p.m., law enforcement in the Mitchell area were able to take Jackson into custody without incident following a traffic stop. Jackson was eventually transported to the Minnehaha County Jail. He was booked in on initial charges of violating a no-contact order in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office has authorized charges to include Aggravated Assault Domestic, Violation of a Domestic No Contact Order by Assault, and Violation of a Domestic No Contact Order.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be possible.

