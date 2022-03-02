UPDATE: Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Lincoln County death investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in northeast Lincoln County.

Thursday, March 1 at 4:36 p.m., LCSO Deputies received information that the body of a deceased female was located in a residence on Hwy 11 near 270th Street.

Authorities say the deceased female was identified as 20-year-old Randi Elizabeth Gerlach.

Upon the initial investigation, the death appeared to be suspicious in nature. A person of interest was quickly identified as 22-year-old Jackson Shane Phillips. Multiple agencies were requested to assist in the investigation as well as the search for Jackson.

Jackson Shane Phillips (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

At around 7 p.m., law enforcement in the Mitchell area were able to take Jackson into custody without incident following a traffic stop. Jackson was eventually transported to the Minnehaha County Jail. He was booked in on initial charges of violating a no-contact order in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office has authorized charges to include Aggravated Assault Domestic, Violation of a Domestic No Contact Order by Assault, and Violation of a Domestic No Contact Order.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be possible.

