Veteran and lawyer Ryan Ryder announces run against Rep. Dusty Johnson

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Democrat Ryan Ryder, a veteran and lawyer from Black Hawk, SD, announced Wednesday he is running for Congress.

“I’m Ryan Ryder, and I’m running for Congress to serve all of South Dakota. I’m running because our democracy is stronger when South Dakotans have a real choice at the ballot box,” said Ryder.

“While I respect Rep. Johnson and his primary opponent, there are real differences between us. I believe our state and our nation are more important than party politics. Rep. Johnson voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would have strengthened our democracy across the United States. Rep. Johnson also sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, but he voted against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. That was a bad vote for South Dakota. South Dakota deserves a member of Congress who will put people over party every time.”

As stated in a press release, Ryan moved to South Dakota in 2001 to serve at Ellsworth Air Force Base. During his time in the Air Force, he served as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate (JAG). After his term of service ended he worked as a Deputy State’s Attorney for Pennington County. Ryan is a devoted husband and father to five children.

Over the past several years, Ryan has been active in his community as the President of the Children’s House Montessori School Board and has been involved with the South Dakota Parent Connection, Knights of Columbus, and the Autism Society of the Black Hills. He is a member of South Dakota Partners in Policymaking, and he and his family are active members of Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City, also from the press release.

You can find out more by visiting RyderHouse.Org

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.