Augustana wrestlers having another banner season as program continues to excel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana wrestling program has been excellent for decades. And the Vikings are having another banner season.

Photo-Journalist Dave Hauck sat down with Jason Reitmeier and his athletes to talk about why his program is so successful and also challenging year after year.

Jason Reitemier, Augie Head Coach says:”You hope that the training carries over into the match and stuff and when you have competition in the room it seems to help what goes on on the competition mat I guess you could say.”

Daniel Bishop, Augie Senior Wrestler says, “Losing is never fun and that’s always a possibility whenever you wrestle those good teams. But you’re also never going to get better if you’re always wrestling teams you know you can beat. So I think that’s how you take that step up to becoming a great team and I think we have a great team and we want to be great.”

Reitmeier says, “You’ve got to get the right kids and Augie is a difficult place to recruit. You’ve got to have the academics, you have to have a solid background and then get in here and compete at a high level too. It’s not easy. The kids are pulled in both directions with the academic stuff.”

Keaton Schorr, Augie Junior Wrestler says, “I think our team is all buying in big on the process. Our coaches are awesome. They do a great part leading us how to do stuff and pointing us in the right direction and putting into play what they tell us to do. It’s an awesome place to be, people love being around it. This team is like a family you know and everyone’s bought in. It’s an awesome place to be.”

Bishop says, “Once we’re a hundred percent on attitude and effort I don’t think there’s anything that can stop us because we’re such a team. We’re also a good, we have a lot of camaraderie on our team which is great. When you have everyone wanting everyone else to succeed.”

Reitmeier says, “Installing in these guys that the matches are never too big for them you know what I mean. And they’re never looking ahead. Be where you’re at, be where your feet are, be in the moment you know and control that emotion and your intensity at that time...”

Eight Augustana wrestlers will be competing in the Division II National Tournament in St. Louis March 11th and 12th. And thanks again David Hauck for a great job as usual on this story.

