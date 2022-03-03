Brookings health system makes rural community hospitals top 20 list for 5th time

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings Health System was again named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in the United States, ranking nationally in the top one percent.

“Our team has hardwired the methods needed to deliver exceptional patient care and service, every patient, every time,” said President and CEO Jason Merkley. “That commitment shines through on the high-quality care and service we provide to our patients. Unsolicited recognitions such as this gives our community reassurance to entrust their healthcare with our local team.”

This is the fifth time in six years the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has named Brookings Health to the elite Top 20 list. The health system will be recognized at an awards ceremony during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit on May 12 in Albuquerque, N.M. The NRHA honors the 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®.

The determining factors for the Top 20 rural and community hospitals are based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. More information can be found on ruralhealth.us.

To learn more about Brookings Health System’s high-quality care, please visit brookingshealth.org/Quality.

