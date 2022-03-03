Central Lyon wins a thriller at Iowa Girls State 2-A Tournament in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Lions of Central Lyon are the #2 seed at the Girls State 2-A Basketball Tournament in Des Moines. And Wednesday afternoon it looked like they would coast to an opening round win over Cascade by building a 29-17 lead at half-time on a late bucket by Addison Klosterbuer.

But the Cougars rallied to tie the game at 40 with under a minute to go on a hoop by Alyssa Lux. That set up a dramatic finish for the Lions when Regan Van Whye hit Desta Hoogendoorn in the paint and she scored right before time ran out for a thrilling 42-40 win in a game the Lions never doubted they would win.

Head Coach Heather Grafing says, ”Cascade kept coming at us, cause that’s what good teams do. But I thought at the end there when we called that timeout, there was no doubt, there was not a single kid in that huddle that didn’t think that we weren’t going to win that game.”

What an exciting finish as the Lions move on to take play Denver in the semi-finals. Tip-off is scheduled for Friday at 11:45.

