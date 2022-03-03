Avera Medical Minute
Downtown Sioux Falls Boutique Crawl offering deals while helping shops

“You don’t have to purchase at all the boutiques we just ask that you stop at all of them so you can see all of them.”
9 boutiques are participating in the event.
9 boutiques are participating in the event.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls Boutique Crawl began at 10 a.m. Thursday morning with deals throughout downtown Sioux Falls.

”You’re definitely going to want to grab a couple of girlfriends and come downtown. It’s a chance for you to explore all of the boutiques as there are nine of us participating, and each boutique has some door prizes, cocktails, snacks, and of course, sales,” MK Threads Boutique Co-Owner Kelly Grovijahn said.

While there are many prizes to get at each individual boutique there is also a grand prize worth over $500 people could win by filling out a bingo card at all 9 boutiques.

”You get your card stamped at the end of the crawl you just turn it into your last boutique we’ll get them all together and then Saturday we’ll announce the winner and it’s a great prize as all of the boutiques have come together and put in gift cards and special shopping sprees and things like that,” Grovijahn said.

While some may see the boutique crawl as a competition the store owners see it as more of a collaboration.

”You don’t have to purchase at all the boutiques. We just ask that you stop at all of them, so you can see all of them as we all offer very different things at our shops with different styles,” Layered Elements Boutique Owner Taryn Raabe said.

Many of the shop owners are hoping the boutique crawl will help to kick off the busier spring shopping season that is just around the corner.

“You can definitely tell the difference between a snow day and a sunny day especially downtown. We get a lot of people walking across the street at Falls Park so I am really excited for summer and spring of course,” Raabe said.

