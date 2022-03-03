Opponents say anti-critical race theory bill will impede progress for equality, not encourage it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota came a step closer to educators feeling fearful of losing their job if they teach factual history about institutionalized racism.

And if so, the “toxic” environment regarding racial relations and inequalities for minorities will continue to permeate in the state.

That’s the sentiment from opponents of House Bill 1012, which passed through the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday by a vote of 4-3. That measure aims to “protect students and employees at institutions of higher education from divisive concepts.”

A discussion on House bill 1337 - a similar bill for elementary and secondary students - will continue on Thursday.

At the center of both of these bills — proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem — is critical race theory, although those words were amended from the title of the bills last month.

CRT is a concept that explores American history with an emphasis on race and racism and how it is embedded in legal systems and policies. A good example is when, in the 1930′s, government officials all over the country literally drew lines around areas deemed poor financial risks, often explicitly due to the racial composition of inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to Black people in those areas.

“Preventing discussion about race and racism is harmful to all students, but particularly students of color,” said Candi Brings Plenty, the indigenous justice organizer for South Dakota’s ACLU chapter. “It is also an affront to free speech.”

Julian Beaudoin is the director of the South Dakota African-American History Museum in Sioux Falls. He said fewer schools are taking field trips there, and believes it is because educators fear ramifications for doing so since the state’s lawmakers, and others nationally, have ramped up rhetoric against CRT.

And this is before any legislation has passed.

“We should be able to talk about the experiences people deal with,” Beaudoin said. “We should be able to talk about the history of racism, and how we move past that history, but if we can’t do that, then it’ll continue to be toxic in our community and we’ll continue to have institutionalized racism in all sects of life, whether it be law enforcement, criminal justice system, government, legislation, everywhere it may be.”

Noem considers critical race theory to be a “radical political ideology” that divides students into groups by sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin, then labels them as responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of those same classes or groups.

“We are not going to let that happen in South Dakota,” Noem said in her State of the State Address on Jan. 11.

“Our state supports opportunity for all. We don’t teach our children to be divisive and organize them into separate groups based on skin color. I am bringing legislation this year to enshrine these values and protect our students from hatred and division.”

Allen Cambon, Noem’s policy advisor, used more dramatic rhetoric about CRT in his proponent testimony to open Tuesday’s hearing, calling it “distorted and destructive.”

“Critical race theory preaches that racism forms a foundation of American society,” Cambon said. “That our laws, our institutions, cultures, and social structure are designed to perpetuate white supremacy, and racism against people of color. It also argues that all individuals, based on their skin color, are active participants or perpetual victims of it, no matter what they think or feel in their heart,” Cambon said.

Chloe Clements is the director of the ACE Academy in Sioux Falls, which has a curriculum based on allowing children of color to embrace their cultures. She testified Tuesday that the governor and Camrod’s notions are wrong.

”Proponents of House Bill 1012 fear the accurate information on racism and sexism in our state places blame for inequality on all white people,” Clements said, “when in reality, the goal is to use the lens of history to identify systematic racism and eradicate it.

“The goal is to not to teach anyone to hate themselves, but to understand how racism is systematic and how they can be a part of a multi-racial and multi-generational struggle to bring about change.”

Sioux Falls civil rights activist Vaney Hariri testified that HB-1012 is “truly disgusting” and he is “offended by the very nature of this bill, the laziness of this bill... the propaganda of this bill.”

While white students should certainly not feel like they are to blame for the torment of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and institutionalized racism, they certainly need to learn about it, and from it, so they can help bring forth social progress and equality, Hariri said..

“Should the sins of the father be case on the son? I would say ‘no,’” Hariri said, “but we inherit this Earth with all of its problems, and are any of them our fault? No. But are all of them are responsibility? Absolutely.

“People would have the expectation that I be responsible that I overcome my circumstances that I experience, and it is a convenient position to not expect the same from my white counterparts.”

While framers of both bills claim the measures do not prohibit classroom discussions and debates of divisive topics, opponents say the broad language in them open up an entirely new problem for educators.

“Students and parents can interpret this bill however they want, and at any time accuse educators of violating the law, regardless of if or not it is true,” Brings Plenty said.

“This is not only a significant burden on our South Dakota educators and administrators, but completely disruptive to maintaining safe and affirming learning environments, and to building relationships in school communities.”

“Educators will likely self-censor to protect their jobs and livelihoods, and students’ education could be narrowed down to memorization of dates, people, and documents.”

Another opponent who testified against the bill gave a hypothetical he feels could happen because of the bills’ vague language.

“(The bill) still doesn’t solve the problem of a student that says, ‘I don’t want to write a paper about Nazi Germany. I don’t like feeling bad because my grandfather served in the German military, and you’re trying to tell me that Nazis are bad,’” said Ross Gerelick Bell, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition. “Now, that conflicts with another divisive area, but again, it gets too complicated to start wondering what’s good, what’s bad.”

Beaudoin, the African-American history museum manager, likens racism, and the reasoning behind anti-critical theory bills, to asbestos. It used to be accepted as a horrible part of what people dealt with when they walked into buildings, even though it brought the threat of severe respiratory disease.

“How do you deal with that toxic situation,” Beaudoin said. “Do you say, ‘let’s not talk about asbestos. You can’t say the word. That’s harmful to other people, simply saying the word.’ Or, ‘let’s come up with a solution, but for those who try to apply the solution, let’s make sure we criminalize those people.’

“We don’t do that because that would be absurd. That would be outrageous. We’ve got to look at racism the same way, and the racism in our community, and the history of racism is toxic. If we come up with solutions, we shouldn’t criminalize or penalize those who are coming up with the solutions.”

The punishments for collegiate professors who teach “divisive concepts,” Camrod said, would be determined by the universities or Board of Regents, if HB-1012 is passed into law. He also added that bill is just for non-credit-earning training at universities and won’t impact classroom instruction or curriculum.

It is meant to prevent teachers and students from having to attend training where they’re compelled to endorse certain concepts taught, Cambon explained.

Still, if HB-1337 passes, Beaudoin and other opponents have their doubts that teachers and administrators at all levels will be able to feel like they can educate freely what they think are important and factual history lessons about racism — lessons they that today’s youth need to help change injustices that still exist.

Beaudoin, a Louisiana native who moved to Sioux Falls 16 years ago, is a state law enforcement officer, and co-owns a local restaurant, said he has to practice “anti-racism and critical race theory every time he steps foot outside.

To this day, he experiences people crossing the street immediately when they see him walking toward them. Or pushing elevator buttons quickly, hoping the door will close on him. Or, the time in the suit-and-tie store when an employee followed Beaudoin and his friend around the store — he suspects to monitor if they’d steal items — and made comments about how they can’t afford the clothes in the store.

“I have a theory about how I am going to be treated by white people every day,” Beaudoin said. “It’s a terrible way to live. That’s why, in theory, if we can change the systems set up by those who are outright bigots and who are outright racists, my children and my grandchildren may not have to deal with some of these same issues.”

