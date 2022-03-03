Avera Medical Minute
March 2nd Plays of the Week

Top plays from Wrestling and Basketball
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Elsie Aslesen gets it done on both ends of the floor for Dakota State in the North Star Tournament title game, swatting a Bellevue shot and getting back to score and help the Trojans repeat as North Star champs.

Winner’s Kaden Keiser completed a perfect 54-0 season with an individual state championship win on Friday night, and followed it up with a pin the next day to help the Warriors win the team dual championship.

South Dakota State’s men completed the first perfect season in Summit League history thank in big part to Luke Appel’s 41 point game at Oral Roberts which helped the Jacks pull out a 106-102 victory.

Mitchell’s Caden Hinker threw down at O’Gorman.

Our top play is the top finish at state wrestling. In sudden victory overtime, Huron’s Moses Gross swings around for the decisive two points, setting off a wild celebration!

And those are your Plays of the Week...

