Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

New technology helps emergency responders replace faulty communication devices

Phone
Phone(NordWood Themes)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release, a new company is changing the way emergency responders communicate.

Ethan Fitzgerald, media specialist at Flourish said, recently the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office along with EMA and the Lake Preston Fire Department added Tango Tango to their emergency communications arsenal.

Representatives of a company named Tango Tango say this is a major step forward in modernizing costly emergency communications equipment and will allow for better emergency planning, should mass response ever be warranted.

The average radio system for a first responder can cost anywhere between $3,500-$10,000. These radio systems oftentimes require a 3rd party, such as a 9-1-1 center to facilitate communication between radio networks when agencies work together.

Tango Tango integrates existing two-way encrypted radio networks straight to the phones of first responders. Tango Tango allows agencies to build ready-to-activate communication channels should a large-scale emergency require immediate collaboration.

Recently, teachers at Aransas Pass High School (TX) were notified of a student armed with a gun on campus. Over 100 officers from the Coastal Bend Region responded to help search for the student.

Aransas Pass Chief Eric Blanchard, who was outside guarding a door and managing public information for parents, used Tango Tango to communicate with fellow officers because he was on injured duty and didn’t have his police radio at the time. Assistant Chief Lynn Pearce depended on Tango Tango inside the high school to communicate because his radio could not penetrate the campus.

Police Network Manager David Offalter encountered equipment failure and used Tango Tango to dispatch over the radio system, ensuring the public safety response continued uninterrupted by equipment failure.

The Tango Tango technology includes the following features: Push-to-talk voice, GPS location services, Texting between agencies while enroute and on-scene, Radio monitoring, send out emergency alerts, and more. According to the press release, over 500 emergency departments have added Tango Tango to their communications arsenal.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt
Police searching for ‘dangerous’ wanted man
SD lawmaker under fire for derogatory remarks directed at woman on House floor
.
Powerful Storm System to Impact Area Saturday
Truckers Drive for Freedom
Sioux Falls civilians show support for Midwest Freedom Truck Convoy
Kayla Marie Chase
Police: Sioux Falls woman shoots boyfriend after argument

Latest News

The Sisseton Agency Headquarters and Wacipi Grounds were honored in February by being added to...
Sisseton tribal landmarks added to National Register of Historic Places
For many years, local veterans groups and community leaders have fought to keep the VA hospital...
Hot Springs and Fort Meade VA hospitals on the short list to close
Hot Springs and Fort Meade VA hospitals on the short list to close
LifeScape's "Pathways to Life" program provides training for teens who are taking the next step...
LifeScape program provides specialized training for adulthood
LifeScape program provides specialized training for adulthood