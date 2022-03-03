Noem talks on media coverage, communication, says SD trust industry has integrity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Noem discussed conversations going on in the legislature, especially as it pertains to budgeting, and responded to questions on Russian trusts.

Noem comments on media coverage

Noem opened the press conference claiming local news organizations were not reporting fairly on her Critical Race Theory Bill.

The Dakota News Now article in question included direct quotes from Gov. Noem supporting the bill and responses from community members voicing their concerns about it. You can find the full story here.

Future of South Dakota family planning

Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss asked if South Dakota would be affected by changes in the national abortion laws. Noem wanted to remind everybody that legislature can call themselves back into session, as well as the governor. Noem said she would be willing to call them back into session “I would, if there was something we needed to do to protect life, especially innocent life, I would certainly consider that, yes.”

In regards to making sure the foster and adoption home studies end up in the state budget, Noem said they’ve been looking at budgeting and said “it would be a good thing to do if we can prove it’ll get kids into forever families.”

Housing Bill

Noem understands there were a lot of amendments that happened to the housing bill and said, “there’s potential that today they could still deal with housing on the house floor. If they do that’d be wonderful and hopefully it’s something that the Senat and myself deem would be workable for every community in the state.”

Noem addresses communication in the South Dakota government

Noem denied there is a communication gap, saying she’s had many meetings with legislators, “more than probably ever before.” She said she’s been having constant meetings to find out what their priorities are, she said the reason housing is in her budget was “because legislatures told me that was their number one priority.”

“The reason I think we’re in the situation we’re in today with a lot of controversy and things being done differently is because we have a dysfunctional house appropriations committee. That’s being way more political than they are governing and that’s not doing service to the process that we have here,” said Noem.

Noem’s response to Democratic Congressional Candidate’s posts

Austin Goss asked Noem what she thought of the Democratic Congressional Candidate Ryan Ryder’s disturbing posts about her, Noem said she didn’t know anything about it and added, “I hope it’s not indicative of what the South Dakota Democratic party stands for.”

Questions of Russian assets in South Dakota

When asked if she knew if there are any Russian assets in SD trusts, Noem said, “Not that I’m aware of, and I do know our trust industry has a very strong vetting process and that they go through every single entity that is going into South Dakota and engaging in their industry.”

Noem also said she is not in favor of releasing private information, she said the South Dakota trust industry does have integrity and cautions the release of a person’s personal information.

Gas Prices

Noem said she is keeping an eye on gas prices and knows it does affect the community of South Dakota especially those with long commutes in rural areas. Noem says corn and ethanol would not completely be able to supply all of our needs.

Climate Change

When Noem was asked about climate changes she said, we need to look at our role and make sure we’re not penalizing Americans. When asked her thoughts on climate change, she said, “I think that the science has been varied on it, and it hasn’t been proven to me that what we’re doing is affecting the climate.”

