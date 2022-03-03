Avera Medical Minute
Police: Sioux Falls woman shoots boyfriend after argument

Kayla Marie Chase
Kayla Marie Chase(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported on shots fired after a domestic argument that resulted in a man being sent to the hospital.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred Thursday morning just after 1 a.m. in northeastern Sioux Falls. A couple was having an argument, the boyfriend tried to leave, and the girlfriend would not let him.

Police report, the woman got a handgun, threatened him with it, and shot him once in the arm. The victim then ran outside yelling that he’d been shot. Neighbors heard the gunshot and called police, and the suspect was arrested soon after without incident.

Clemens says Kayla Marie Chase, 31, from Sioux Falls, was charged with aggravated assault domestic, false imprisonment, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The victim, 32-years-old from Sioux Falls, received treatment at a hospital and has since been released.

