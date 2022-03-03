Presentation College announces pay raise for all employees

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College announced this week that it will be giving all its regular full-time and part-time employees a 5% salary increase and adding new positions to their faculty.

”The last couple of years have been very challenging on everybody, and that goes across the board for colleges and universities. Our faculty and staff have worked so hard. We just felt that it was the right time to recognize them for that hard work and reward them for all they’ve done,” said Dr. Marcus Garstecki, the VP for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

When asked if the salary raise was the idea of the Board of Trustees or the university’s employees, Dr. Garstecki said it was both.

”I think this was sort of a combination. Everybody has felt the challenges and the struggle of Covid and I think the college administration realized that this was a time to really look at the finances and see if there was something we could do,” said Dr. Garstecki.

The salary increases are also an effort to stay competitive in the hiring market.

”Just like a lot of other organizations, we’ve had trouble attracting new employees at different times. It’s just been a difficult period the last couple of years, and one thing that we did through this process was that we evaluated and made sure that the salaries we’re offering are very competitive,” said Dr. Garstecki.

Presentation staff say they budgeted for these salary increases, but tuition rates will still go up for students next year as well.

”Our Board of Trustees did approve a 3.5% increase to tuition for next year, but that’s pretty typical. We always try to stay in about that range because we know that all of our costs do go up one year to the next,” said Dr. Garstecki.

Presentation will also be adding several new faculty positions, including in their nursing program.

”Of course, nursing has always been our primary flagship program here at Presentation College. We went through a strategic planning process the last couple years, and one of the things that came out of that was a continued focus on our rural healthcare,” said Dr. Garstecki.

The new positions are already being advertised and the salary increase will be present on all employees’ paycheck by the end of March.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.